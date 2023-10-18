Attorney David Zalmanovich, a representative of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters and one of its founders, participated in a meeting today (Wednesday) with U.S. President Joe Biden at the David Kempinski Hotel in Tel Aviv, where representatives of the families of the Israeli hostages in Gaza told the president their personal stories. Biden is in Israel on a solidarity visit in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre of over 1,400 Israelis on Simchat Torah.

President Biden expressed support for the families of the hostages and missing and emphasized that one of the purposes of his visit to the country was to meet with the families personally.

"We support Israel unconditionally. The United States will do everything in its power to bring the hostages and missing home," the President said.

The family representatives thanked the president for his support and asked that he make an effort to pressure the presidents of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey to create a humanitarian corridor and enable the swift delivery of medicines to the hostages, without which it is feared that they will be in imminent mortal danger.

In addition, the families requested U.S. assistance in applying international pressure on Hamas, in order to lead to the immediate release of all the hostages and missing persons.