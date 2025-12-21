A little over a week has passed since the IDF announced the elimination of Ra’ad Sa’ad, the Head of Hamas's Weapons Production Headquarters and one of the architects of the October 7th massacre. New details were revealed on Sunday about the intelligence operations that preceded the operation.

Sa'ad, who was considered a key figure in Hamas's development "revolution" and was in charge of arming its terrorists, was eliminated in what was titled "Operation Last Supper."

According to first-hand accounts by the officers involved, it was one of the most precise and significant strikes conducted since the war began.

"He would make sure to stay in motion," Lieutenant M., the head of the Development Targets Department in the Intelligence Directorate, described in an interview published on the IDF Hebrew language website. "He would move between hiding spots, he would stay in mosques, hospitals, and areas full of civilians, understanding that he was a top target."

According to M., Sa'ad not only planned, but also had an active part in executing the "Walls of Jericho" plan to invade the communities of the Gaza envelope. "Beyond the operational coordination, he was particularly responsible for supplying weapons to the Hamas forces."

Lieutenant Y., the head of the Enemy Activity Target Department in the Research Department, explained: "The process was built over time. Persistent intelligence gathering, close surveillance, and early preparation, until the window of opportunity opened. When we got a clear picture, we acted precisely and swiftly."

Y. noted that "the importance of the elimination is clear. This was one of the most active senior officials, a member of the original [Hamas] general staff, and a man who was directly behind smuggling and supplying weapons to attack Israel. We could not allow this to continue."

Regarding the effect on Hamas, he added, "The damage to their ability to continue building up their capabilities is evident. Today they are operating out of necessity, with isolated attempts and a recovery capacity that is steadily diminishing.”

Despite the achievement, the IDF's intelligence officers are not deluded. "There is still work, Lt. M. declared. "We know who's next in line. Each soldier and officer here understands the gravity of the mission; this elimination gives a sense of satisfaction, but there's still a long road ahead."