The IDF has called on the residents of Gaza to evacuate to the humanitarian area in al-Mawasi, in which international humanitarian aid will be provided as needed.

"The IDF continues to call on the residents of the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City to evacuate towards the area of Al-Mawasi, south of Wadi Gaza," the IDF said. "The IDF recommends evacuating to the open areas in western Khan Yunis, in the area of Al-Mawasi."