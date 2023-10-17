Former US President Donald Trump promised on Monday that if elected president again he will bar immigrants who support Hamas from entering the US and send officers to pro-Hamas protests to arrest and deport immigrants who publicly support the group, Reuters reported.

Trump made the comments during a campaign stop in Iowa and was responding to Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, in which at least 1,300 Israelis were murdered.

Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, said that if elected to a second White House term he will ban entry to the US of anybody who does not believe in Israel's right to exist, and revoke the visas of foreign students who are "antisemitic."

He also vowed to step up travel bans from "terror-plagued countries", according to Reuters. He did not explain how he would enforce his demands, including the one requiring immigrants to support Israel's right to exist under what he called "strong ideological screening."

Trump also said he would ban immigrants from Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen "or anywhere else that threatens our security".

Promising to drastically tighten US immigration laws, the former President said, "If you want to abolish the state of Israel, you're disqualified, if you support Hamas or the ideology behind Hamas, you're disqualified, and if you're a communist, Marxist, or fascist, you are disqualified."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, one of Trump's Republican rivals for the presidential nomination, said on Monday he favored the deportation of foreign students who support Hamas and would bar Gaza refugees from the US if elected president.

Trump came under fire last week for a series of statements against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including in a speech in Florida, when he accused Netanyahu of being unprepared for the Hamas attacks and called Hezbollah "very smart."

A subsequent report claimed that Trump had told pro-Israel GOP allies and donors that he would like for Netanyahu to be removed from office before Trump would potentially be back in office.

Trump later published a statement in which he clarified his support for Israel.

“There was no better friend or ally of Israel than President Donald J. Trump. Under my leadership, the United States stood in complete solidarity with Israel, and as a result, Israel was safe, America was safe, and for the first time in decades, we made historic strides for Peace in the Middle East. As an example, all of the experts said that the Abraham Accords couldn’t be done, but we got them done, and were able to set the Middle East in a new and positive direction,” Trump wrote.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s weakness and incompetence has empowered and emboldened our enemies all over the World, and now, many lives have been so needlessly lost. What a horrible failure Biden has been in sending 6 Billion Dollars to Iran, in a simple hostage swap, when Iran is the state sponsor of terrorist groups, Hamas, Hezbollah, and others. Biden’s massive loosening of sanctions allowed 80 - 100 Billion Dollars of Iranian oil sales—much of which the regime poured into financing its bloody campaigns of terror around the globe. When I was President, and exclusively because of me, Iran was BROKE, and wanting to make a deal. No wonder the World is in absolute chaos! With President Trump back in office, Israel, and everyone else, will be SAFE AGAIN!” he added.

Last Friday, Trump expressed support for Netanyahu, writing on his Truth Social platform, “#IStandWithIsrael” and “#IStandWithBibi”.