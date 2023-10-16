IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari addressed the media this evening (Monday) and emphasized that the IDF's primary goal at this stage of the war is to attack Hamas terrorists and especially those who are known to have participated in the massacre in the communities surrounding Gaza on Simchat Torah.

"We eliminated several terrorists, including the head of Hamas intelligence services in Khan Yunis, and our priority is to eliminate terrorists - especially those who participated in the horrible massacre," Hagari said.

According to him, at the same time, the forces are also preparing for ground action. "The IDF is promoting its readiness for war, the reserve brigades are carrying out combat procedures and training, and the infantry and engineering armored forces are practicing joint attacks together."

He also referred to the tense situation on the Lebanese border. "We responded to every incident, Hezbollah is financed and directed by Iran, which wants to divert our attention from Gaza. We have a strong army that knows how to operate and fight on two fronts and beyond that - on land, in the air, and at sea."

The IDF spokesman said that the expected visit of American President Joe Biden on Wednesday does not affect Israel's military planning. At the same time, he noted that "the visit of the President of the United States is first and foremost of strategic importance for the entire region."

Hagari noted that the IDF and ZAKA forces are working on both sides of the border to locate missing persons. "So far we have updated 299 families of fallen IDF soldiers and 199 families of abductees."