Brig.-Gen. (Ret.) Gal Hirsch, Israel's Coordinator for the Captives and Missing, on Monday met with Deputy US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Steven Gillen, who arrived with his team.

In his second meeting with Gillen, Hirsch emphasized Israel's gratitude to the US, saying, "I thank you for standing alongside Israel and greatly appreciate the assistance."

Their second meeting was held at the national control center for the families of the captives and abducted, which was established at IDF Home Front Command headquarters.

It was at this site that Deputy Envoy Gillen was briefed on the activity at the Center.

The Deputy US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs reiterated the steadfast commitment of the US to the security of Israel and to the return of the captives, and said that he was at the disposal of the State of Israel and would do everything necessary to help it.