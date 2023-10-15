Following Hamas’ murderous attack and massacre on southern Israel, a national emergency government convened to deal with an appropriate response to the murders and kidnappings. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened the cabinet meeting and asked those present to stand for a minute of silence in memory of our brothers and sisters who were murdered in cold blood and our heroic warriors who fell in battle.

"This is the first meeting the national emergency government is holding, joined by five other ministers – Benny (Gantz), Gadi (Eizenkot), Hili (Tropper), Gideon (Saar), and Yifat (Shasha-Biton). We are working 24/7, together, in one united front. Our unity is sending a clear message to the nation, the enemy, and the world," he said.

"I saw our wonderful combat soldiers who are now on the front line. They know that the entire nation is supporting them. They understand the magnitude of the task. They are ready to take action at any moment to eradicate the evil monsters that rose up to try and annihilate us. Hamas thought we would fall apart – but we will break Hamas into pieces."

At the opening of the meeting, the ministers received a security overview of the situation from the head of the Operations Directorate, Major General Oded Basiuk.

For the first time since the war broke out, Prime Minister Netanyahu will meet today with representatives of the families of the hostages and the missing.