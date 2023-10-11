US President Joe Biden reiterated America's support for Israel following the Hmas massacre of 1,200 people before an event on an unrelated issue at the Rose Garden today (Wednesday).

Before addressing the issue at hand, the President said that he wanted to discuss the situation in Israel and said that he'll be holding meetings with his staff on the war against Hamas "all through the day and beyond."

He said that the massacre brings back memories of the past of antisemitism and genocide. "At this moment, we have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism. No excuse. The type of terrorism exhibited here is just beyond the pale."

The administration also confirmed that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had spoken today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. the fourth time they have spoken since the massacre. During their conversation, Netanyahu thanked the President for the speech he gave yesterday in which he expressed America's unreserved support of Israel following the Hamas massacre.

“The leaders agreed to stay in regular contact in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists,” the readout stated.