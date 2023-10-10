I24NEWS Correspondent Nicole Zedek reported that when security forces retook the town of Kfar Aza from the Hamas terrorists who massacred over a thousand Israelis on Saturday, they found the bodies of 40 babies throughout the town.

Some of the infants were decapitated.

Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv described the scene to i24NEWS: "It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. You see the babies, the mother, the father, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorists killed them. It's a massacre."

As many as 200 victims were found in Kfar Aza, where Zedek said the air was full of the "smells of death."