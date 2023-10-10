Media in the world, as in Israel, are trying to understand the magnitude of the horrors of the surprise attack by Hamas last Saturday. In an interview with the German Bild newspaper, 23-year-old Ephraim, who survived the party that was surrounded by Hamas forces, told of the jarring sights he saw

During the interview he presented a video shared by the terrorists on Telegram in which they are seen murdering a Thai laborer with a hoe. "The world says that Israel is committing war crimes? Countless times as an officer I put the lives of Palestinian citizens before those of my soldiers."

He continues and repeats: "We heard shots from automatic weapons, they came from every direction. They shot everyone who passed them. Some thought it would help them to pretend to be dead, but they didn't just want to kill but also to humiliate."

According to him, "They came to us like an organized army equipped with sniper rifles, drones, and rockets. Like an organized army against 3,000 unarmed people."

When asked how he escaped from the terrorists, he replied: "I ran from bush to bush, I looked around from time to time. A friend told me: 'Stop, you need to save yourself'. The friend took a sticker and put it on my hand. He told me: 'I'll see you in a few hours Then give it back to me'. We parted ways. After a few hours I found out that he had been kidnapped."

"I was lying in a bush and I heard shots from snipers. I was an officer and a sniper myself and I know what it sounds like. I saw the dust around me and I knew that whoever was shooting wanted to kill me. I kissed the Star of David that my grandmother had given me in the past. I said Shema Yisrael and started running. I found a car with seven people in it hiding. We didn't know where to go. The terrorists came from every direction. We decided to go to a military base about 10 km away. On the way we saw wrecked cars and bodies everywhere," he said.

Later in the interview he said: "It is very important for me to tell something. At least 50 people were hiding in a wadi, a hollow in the ground. When the Hamas terrorists found out, they threw a grenade and shot them all. It's a terrible thing to say, but history repeats itself, the last time we saw something like this was in Babi Yar during World War II".