During the morning hours on Monday, IDF fighter planes attacked a Gaza warehouse where ammunition was believed to have been stored, as well as the entrance shaft to an underground terrorist tunnel, both of which had been used by senior Hamas operatives.

In addition, the IDF attacked an operations base being used by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which was located in a mosque in the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza, and another base being used by Hamas in the Gaza neighborhood of Khan Younis.

In the past few hours, IDF fighter planes also attacked a vehicle belonging to Hamas terrorists which was being driven in the direction of the border fence with the apparent intention of entering Israeli-controlled territory.