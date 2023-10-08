At least 300 Israelis were murdered and more than 1,864 were injured - hundreds of them in critical condition. At 06:30 (Saturday) Hamas launched a combined attack from land, sea and air.

Hundreds of terrorists in vans, motorcycles, on foot, in boats, and with paragliders penetrated into Israeli territory along the entire length of the border fence in Gaza. Dozens of Israeli civilians and soldiers have been captured by Hamas and are being held in Gaza.

At least nine were killed in the Bedouin communities in the Negev. Zakaria Abu Jama'a, 5 years old from Arara - was killed by a rocket hit near his home. Fatma Altlakat, 35 years old from Arara in the Negev - was killed by gunfire near Ofakim. Malek Ibrahim al-Kran (14) and his brother Javad (15), were killed by a direct hit from a rocket.

Amin Aqel al-Kran (11) and his cousin from Albat Muhammad D'ib al-Kran (13) were killed by a direct hit of a rocket in a residential shack. Faiza Abu Sabeih, 57 years old from the Albat neighborhood, and her granddaughter Mai Zuhair Abu Sabeih, 13 years old, were also killed by rocket fire. Dalia Abu Madiam from Mehrat, in her 30s, was injured in the neck when she was working in the Gaza Strip, later she was pronounced dead.

The IDF soldiers confirmed dead thus far are:

The late Lt. Col. Yonatan Steinberg, 42 years old from Kibbutz Shomriya, was on his way to an exchange of fire that his subordinates were conducting with terrorists.

Captain Adir Eboudi, 23 years old, from Modi'in, battalion commander in the Home Front Command.

Captain Yotam Ben-Beset, 24 years old, from Bat Hefer, officer in the multi-dimensional unit.

Sergeant Ofir Zioni, 21 years old, from Yokneam Illit, squad leader in the 51st Battalion.

Sergeant Major Ader Ben-Simon, 20 years old, From Neve Ziv, officer in the Home Front Command.

Sergeant Or Asto, 21 years old, from Be'er Sheva, logistical soldier in the 51st battalion.

Lt. Col. Sahar Mahlouf, 36 years old, from Modi'in, 481 Communications Headquarters.

Sergeant Afik Rosenthal, 20 years old, from Kfar Menachem, a soldier in the Maglan Special Operations Reconnaissance unit.

Sergeant Yanai Kaminka, 20 years old, from Tzur Hadassah, a soldier in the Home Front Command.

Lieutenant Or Mozes, 22 years old, from Ashdod.

Sergeant Omri Niv Feirstein, 20 years old, from Givatayim, rescue operations soldier in the Home Front Command.

Corporal Dvir Lisha, 21 years old, from Nitzan, a soldier in the 51st Battalion.

Sergeant Eden Alon Levy, 19 years old, from Nirit, squad leader in the Home Front Command.

Sergeant Yuval Ben-Yaakov, 21 years old, from Kfar Menachem, a soldier in the 77th Battalion.

Corporal Guy Bezek, 19 years old, from Givatayim, a soldier in the 51st Battalion.

Private Neria Aharon Negri, 18 years old, from Talmon, a rescue soldier in the Home Front Command.

Private Naama Boni, 19 years old, from Afula, from the 77th Battalion.

Lieutenant Yitach Yevetz, 23 years old, from Ramat Hasharon, an officer in Maglan.

Sergeant Ido Harosh, from Mitzpe Ramon, a soldier in the 77th Battalion.

Second Lieutenant Yoav Maliev, 19 years old, from Kiryat Ono, battalion liaison officer in the 77th Battalion.

Corporal Nathaniel Yung, 20 years old, from Tel Aviv, a soldier in the 13th Battalion.

Major Chen Buchris, 26 years old, from Ashdod, deputy commander of the Maglan unit.

Captain Or Yosef Ran, of Itamar, from the elite Duvdevan undercover unit, son of Sharona and Avery Ran.

Corporal Adi Gruman, 19 years old, from Hogla, an intelligence soldier in the 414th battalion.

Major General Amir Fisher, 22 years old, from Tel Aviv, a soldier in Duvdevan.

Lieutenant (res.) Ido Edri, 24 years old, from Givton, an officer in the infantry.

Hana Ben Artzi, 70 years old, from Kfar Aviv, 69 years old from Kfar Aviv near Ashdod, died after being hit by shrapnel from an exploding rocket. She is survived by three children and six grandchildren.

The head of the Shaar HaNegev council, Ofir Liebstein, was killed in a firefight with terrorists who broke into the region's towns.

Firefighting captain Shalom Tsavan, 60 years old, father of two, who served in recent years as commander of the Kiryat Gat regional station.

Sergeant Yevgeni Galski, 34 years old, served at the Netivot fire station.

Gal Danguri, Nadav Bartel and Ofek Ravia, residents of Beit Aryeh, were killed in a Hamas attack on a festival at the beginning of the assault.

Marcel Talia from Kiryat Arba was killed in Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha. She moved a few years ago from the Talia farming community in the south of Mount Hebron.

Dolev Suisa, 34 years old.

Omri Ram, Tzur Saidi, and Aviad Halevi from the Gedrot Regional Council were killed near the town of Re'im. Aviad, from Gan Hadarom, served as a soldier in the Givati brigade. Omri Ram lived in Oshrat.

Lieutenant Jiyar Davidov, commander of the Rahat police station, fell in battle in the south. Mayor Ata Abu Mediam eulogized him: "He excelled in his performance in fighting crime in the city."

The community of Psagot announced this evening that two members of the community were killed in the community of Kerem Shalom in the Gaza Strip - Israel Amichai Witzen, the son of the rabbi of the settlement, and Moshe Yedidia Raziel (Rosenberg).

Aharon Haimov, 25 years old, Ofakim, senior medic and ambulance driver for the MDA.

Shortly before midnight, the names of 15 murdered people from Netiv Ha'asara were cleared for publication: Amit and Yigal Veks, Oren Stern, Shlomi and Ayelet Molcho, Hoik Segal, Gil Taesa, Adi Baharav, Tal Keren, Ruthi, Aryeh and Or Akuni, Nurit Bergal, Marina Almabor and Danny Vobek.

Avi Bozaglo

Gyar Davidov

Roni Abuharon

Alon Barad

Mashael Salma