New York State Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted a series of statements supporting Israel against the Hamas invasion.

"The people of Israel are facing violent terrorist attacks and civilian kidnappings. I condemn plans to rally in Times Square tomorrow in support of the perpetrators of these horrific actions. The planned rally is abhorrent and morally repugnant. New York stands with Israel — today and everyday."

"In times of crisis, we cannot ignore the emotional toll these atrocities are taking on our Jewish communities. We do this by coming together, by bringing loved ones close, and by doubling down on our deep belief in the resilience of the human spirit."