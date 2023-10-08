Just prior to midnight Sunday morning, a gag order was lifted and it was reported that fifteen people were killed Saturday in the town of Netiv Ha'asara.

The victims have been named as Amit and Yigal Wachs, Oren Stern, Shlomo and Ayelet Mulako, Chavik Segal, Gil Ta'aseh, Adi Baharav, Tal Keren, Ruti, Aryeh, and Or Akuni, Nurit Bargal, Marina Alambagur, and Dani Waback.

"An enormous tragedy has struck the Netiv Ha'asara family," a sign announcing the deaths read. "Shocked and pained over the loss of our beloved residents, we share the great sorrow. We embrace the families of the murdered, whose names may now be published. May their memories be blessed."