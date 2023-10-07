CBS News has reported on US leaders’ responses to the unprecedented Hamas attack in Israel.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said on X, formerly Twitter, "I was on the ground in Israel less than two months ago and saw those of Jewish, Muslim, and Christian faiths living in peace side-by-side. Hamas' cowardly and unprovoked attack was an attempt to undo that peace. That won't happen."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "The terrorist attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel are absolutely horrific. The U.S. stands with Israel in its unwavering right to defend itself. I stand ready to ensure Israel has the support to do so. My prayers are with the dead, reported hostages, and hundreds injured."

CBS quoted Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand as saying, "I'm horrified by the scenes we've seen in Israel today. I strongly condemn these terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens, and my heart goes out to the families of those who have been killed or injured. The United States' support for Israel is unwavering."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, "As the home of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, New York condemns the abhorrent attacks by Hamas. I stand with the people of Israel."

On X, the New York City Council Jewish Caucus wrote, "As Jewish members of the NYC Council, while we should be celebrating the joyous holidays of Shabbat and Simchat Torah, we are instead heartbroken at this morning's unprecedented terrorist attacks on Israel. We stand with Israel and condemn these attacks."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement, saying in part: "The world must unequivocally condemn terrorism against innocent civilians. Just like any country, the State of Israel has a right to defend itself and rescue hostages who have been kidnapped. As a state with one of the largest Jewish and Israeli American communities in the world, today's news is especially hard to fathom. As Governor, I stand with the people of Israel in this dark hour in a united show of resolve against terrorism."

In his statement, New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said, "I emphatically condemn the murderous invasion by Hamas into Israel during its religious holidays. The killing of innocent Israelis in their homes by Hamas, during an invasion from Gaza, shows them to be what they are – a murderous terrorist organization. I hope the detractors of Israel will now understand the constant life and death struggle the Israeli people live with every day. It is time for the international community to unequivocally condemn Hamas. The United States must unequivocally stand with Israel at this time of war with Hamas."