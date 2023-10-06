Canada's Governor General, Mary Simon, has apologized for a top Canadian honor awarded in 1987 to a former Nazi soldier who moved to Canada after World War Two and went on to become the Chancellor of the University of Alberta, Reuters reported.

The governor general at the time awarded the Order of Canada, a top civilian honor that recognizes outstanding achievement and service to the nation, to Peter Savaryn, who was praised for promoting multiculturalism in Canada.

It was later discovered that Savaryn had a past serving in one of Adolf Hitler's Waffen SS units.

"It is with deep regret that we acknowledge that Mr. Peter Savaryn was appointed to the Order of Canada in 1987, and we express our sincere apology to Canadians for any distress or pain his appointment may have caused," said a statement from Simon's office, shared with Reuters on Wednesday.

Simon's apology follows the saga in which Canada’s Parliament praised Yaroslav Hunka, a former Nazi soldier who had fought in the same Waffen SS unit as Savaryn.

House Speaker Anthony Rota hailed the man as a veteran soldier for Ukraine and a hero who had emigrated to Canada, without knowing his identity.

Rota, a member of Trudeau’s Liberal party, resigned last week after the incident. Jewish groups had demanded an apology over the incident and while Rota did apologize, that was not enough to quiet down the calls on him to step down.

After Rota resigned, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally apologized and said, "For all of us who were present to have unknowingly recognized this individual was a terrible mistake and a violation of the memory of those who suffered grievously at the hands of the Nazi regime."

The Hunka incident has led to calls for Ottawa to release the Deschenes Commission report from the 1980s that probed the alleged presence of war criminals in Canada.

Trudeau said on Wednesday that his administration is considering declassifying the list.