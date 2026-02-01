The Israel Elite Hockey League (IEHL) announced that it has decided to postpone the Canada Challenge Cup, which was scheduled for the end of this month in Toronto, to a future date, which will be announced at a later time.

According to the league, the decision was made after careful consideration and an evaluation of several factors beyond its direct control related to the planning and execution of the event. The IEHL stated that postponing the game was determined to be the most responsible course of action for its players, staff, partners, and fans.

The league emphasized that it remains focused on delivering a first-class experience when it makes its Canadian debut and reiterated its commitment to bringing professional Israeli hockey to Canada. A new date for the event will be announced as soon as possible.

All tickets purchased for the event will be fully refunded. The IEHL also thanked Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for its continued support and cooperation, and expressed appreciation for the ongoing support of Canadian fans.

The IEHL confirmed that the USA Challenge Cup at UBS Arena in New York will proceed as scheduled.

According to the former national director of the Canadian branch of the Jewish Defense League, Meir Weinstein, the tournament was canceled due to pressure from anti-Israel activists. "The Israeli Hockey Tournament, which was to take place in Toronto in February, has been canceled because of threats from pro-Hamas supporters. And the Government of Canada allows Hamas supporters to threaten Jews and Israelis with no consequences. The Israeli Hockey Tournament has no issues continuing the tournament in the USA. And our Jewish leadership is silent," he wrote.