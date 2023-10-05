Avishai Peled, the deputy police commissioner c and a close associate of Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, is the leading candidate to replace commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, according to Channel 13 News.

Peled was appointed to his position a few months ago, without having been a district commander before.

In the past, Peled spoke out against left-wing organizations and said: "From my accumulated experience in the Hebron area and Gush Etzion, the activities of the militant left can be serious and dangerous."

During the next week, Minister Ben-Gvir is expected to publish a list of 4 or 5 names, and according to the publication, Peled's name is the leading candidate.