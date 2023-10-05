At least 14 people were killed, and 102, including 22 army personnel, were missing in northeast India on Thursday after heavy rain caused a glacial lake to burst its banks, triggering flash floods down a mountain valley, Reuters reported, citing local officials.

The disaster, which, according to authorities, has affected the lives of 22,000 people, is the latest in a series of deadly weather events in South Asia's mountains.

A defense spokesperson wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in Teesta river, roads and bridges washed away at many places,"

A cloudburst dropped a huge amount of rain over a short period on the Lhonak glacial lake on Wednesday, triggering flash floods down the Teesta valley, about 150 km (93 miles) north of Gangtok, capital of Sikkim state, near the border with China.

The state disaster management agency said 26 people were injured and 102 were missing as of early Thursday. Eleven bridges were washed away.

The weather department has warned of landslides and disruption to flights as more rain is expected over the next two days in parts of Sikkim and neighboring states.