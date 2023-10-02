The Shin Bet and the IDF have called on the political echelon to continue economic activities with Gaza to maintain calm on the border, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

According to the report, among the issues discussed during a meeting held on Sunday between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and the heads of the security branches was the increase in work permits for residents of the Gaza Strip. Within the defense establishment's top ranks, there are those who are pushing to allow more Gazans into Israel for work. In addition, both Egypt, Qatar, and the UN are applying pressure for such a move.

The move is expected to be considered when stable calm at the border is reached.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was not invited to Sunday's meeting, opposes the increase of work permits for Gazans.

Several times last week, rioters sent by terror organizations stormed Gaza's border with Israel terrorists launched incendiary balloons toward Israeli communities near the border. The balloons caused several fires in Israeli territory. During one of the riots, several rioters even crossed the fence from Gaza into Israeli territory, set fire to a military post, and returned to Gazan territory unharmed.

Despite the riots and arson, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced last Wednesday that the next day, Gazans would be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip via the Erez crossing to work in Israel.

Following the reopening of the border, the "Rebellious Youth," the group that had been organizing the violent riots and incendiary balloon launches, announced that its activities, including the balloon launches, would be suspended until further notice. Since then, calm has been maintained on the border.