Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) on Saturday pulled a fire alarm in the Cannon Building of the US House of Representatives, the House Administration Committee said.

The move came during what was reported to be a chaotic morning, with US lawmakers working to avoid a government shutdown.

Committee Chair Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) said the matter is under investigation.

"Rep. Jamal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway," Steil said in a statement.

Initial reports say the alarm was pulled as the Democratic Party attempted to delay the shutdown vote.

New York Congresswoman Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) wrote on X, "This is the United States Congress, not a New York City high school. To pull the fire alarm to disrupt proceedings when we are trying to draft legislation to AVERT A SHUTDOWN is pathetic…even for members of the socialist squad."

NBC News quoted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as calling for Bowman to be punished and the matter to be taken "seriously."

"When you think about how other people were treated when they come in and wanted to change the course of what was happening in the building," NBC quoted McCarthy as saying.

"This should not go without punishment," McCarthy said. "I’m gonna have a discussion with the Democratic leader about it. But this should not go without punishment. This is an embarrassment."

NBC added, "Bowman’s office acknowledged he pulled the alarm, but suggested it was unintentional."

The New York Post noted that in the District of Columbia, creating a false fire alarm is a misdemeanor, and punishable by up to six months in jail.