Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted that Israel had carried out airstrikes in Syria yesterday )Wednesday) during a pre-Rosh Hashanah toast with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the General Staff Forum on Thursday afternoon.

"Last night we received further proof that in the State of Israel, the thunder of planes is louder than all the other background noises. In the end what matters is action, not talk," Gallant said.

Addressing the General Staff Forum, he said: "This body is the body that leads Israel's security, together with other partners."

"What characterizes your work is the fact that security considerations ... are more important than anything else. I thank the Chief of Staff for the manner and character in which he leads in these matters. Unfortunately, we will have a lot of work in the areas we are responsible for," he concluded.

Syrian media reported multiple Israeli airstrikes in the country yesterday. In the first airstrike, a military site in the port city of Tartus was targeted. Two Syrian soldiers were reportedly killed in the attack.

Later, it was reported that Israeli planes launched airstrikes in the Hama and Homs regions.