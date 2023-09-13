25-year-old Achiad Libman, who was injured in the shooting attack in Huwara, recounted the moments of horror and demanded to know how it is possible that while he was being wounded in the attack, the government agreed to the transferring of weapons to the Palestinian Authority.

Achaiad is the third of ten children of Lt. Col. Rabbi Yehuda Libman.

"Yesterday around eight o'clock in the evening, I picked up a friend from the village of Tapuah for a concert by Yishai Rivo," he said, adding that the attack took place 150 meters before the Beitot junction in Huwara. "It's a corridor of murderers, a village that produced dozens of murderers, instigators of terrorism in recent months and years."

Libman recouns: "150 meters before the intersection we took a barrage of over 30-40 bullets from a submachine gun. It's an indescribable hell, I don't wish anyone to go through something like that. In just a few seconds, before we could reach for our handgun to react, while we thought how to react so that the car behind our target would not get hit as well - In those few seconds until we decided to get out, our car was hit, and we were struck by a load of shattering glass that cut into our bodies."

"The front window was completely riddled with holes and we have no way to react, at this time I'm trying to push on the gas and the car didn't even respond to me. We got the car working and I hit the gas as hard as I could. We got to Beitot Junction and I told the guy who was with me to get to cover."

Later he said: "I got out of the car and fired four or five shots in the direction from which they were shooting at us. I thought that the damned terrorists wanted to finish us off completely, so I fired at least a deterrent shot as a response so that they wouldn't come to us. I had two soldiers next to me, unfortunately they were somewhat in shock. I learned that they were relatively new in the area. I asked one to cover us and the other to open the trunk of the car and take out a bandage for me and for Meir David who was with me. Two minutes later, a medic from the town of Eli arrived and treated us, then many forces arrived and evacuated us to Belinson Hospital."

Regarding the wave of terrorism, he said: "It is proven that we are reaching the situation of Oslo II. We are getting hot over and over again. This is not an era of knife terrorism, it is terrorism by a large number of individuals who come individually so the IDF cannot track them down. The ones who attacked us were known about ahead of time, and the security forces simply could not find them. We appreciate their efforts, but it is time for a large operation, with targeted assassinations and an invasion of Jenin, not just slogans."

"This is our life, we chose to live, it doesn't make sense that the routine of the Arabs should be at the expense of our lives. This is a demand to the Chief of Staff, this is a demand from the Israeli government, they must do everything in their power, right now we feel that we are abandoned and feel like sheep that are just being trampled at every possible intersection, we can only imagine who will be the next victim and to see in the end that they will say 'our hands did not shed this blood.'"

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan said: "We will not continue to be sitting ducks. We could have been at two tragic funerals this morning. Only a miracle and the resourcefulness of Achiad changed the face of reality. We will not allow them to continue murdering Israeli citizens. Let the Israeli government do its job. Give back our security checkpoints, launch a real military operation to seize their weapons, an operation after which we will not see our residents bleeding o uhhn the roads."