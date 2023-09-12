Iran International has reported that a Syrian military engineer was killed in an Israeli airstrike in August.

According to the site, the engineer participated in a secret project of Hezbollah's air force.

The sources said that the project which the engineer participated in was one which was intended to be hostile to Israel, and that it enjoyed the support and encouragement of the Iranian government.

The sources also added that the project reflects the increasing cooperation Syria has with Iran and Hezbollah.