Left-wing demonstrations were once again held on Saturday night against the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

One of the leaders of the protest, Shikma Bresler, blamed the government for the riots in South Tel Aviv: "I want to thank the policemen who today found themselves again paying a heavy price for the negligence of the Netanyahu government. There is someone responsible for the chaos that was in Tel Aviv today. In 2018 there was an agreement that could have returned most of the Eritreans to their country and Netanyahu withdrew from the agreement because of racist Kahanists. For the umpteenth time, the best interests of the country were not in the minds of the decision makers."

Prof. Hagai Levin said this evening at a demonstration in Haifa: "The sick government is leading us to the collapse of national systems. The government is destroying the security systems, personal security, law, the economy, education and yes - also health. In the current government there has been a dramatic increase in the number of people murdered, both from terrorism and violence, Arabs and Jews, women and men. Instead of preventing violence, Minister Ben-Gvir encourages violence. Instead of putting out fires, the government is busy fueling fires. The country is in a critical situation, with systems collapsing."

Miki Goldwasser, the mother of the soldier Udi Goldwasser who was kidnapped and killed, said at the end of her speech at the demonstration in Haifa: "I would go at least once a week to my son's grave. Today I don't go. I am ashamed. What will I tell him? Maybe thanks to you I will return to visit my son's grave."