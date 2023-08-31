A former employee of the Metronit public transportation system in Haifa has been arrested on suspicion of attacking a supervisor with a cutting board.

Initial investigations show that the suspect, a 25-year-old resident of the Arab local council of Jadeidi-Makr, is a former employee at the Metronit and attacked both a supervisor and another employee who was with him, causing the supervisor a serious head injury.

Reports also said that the attack occurred after the supervisor requested that he present a valid travel ticket.

Police officers arriving at the scene provided the wounded supervisor with first aid and arrested the former employee suspecting of attacking him.

Following the interrogation, the former employee was incarcerated, and on Thursday the court extended his arrest until Sunday.