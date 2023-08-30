Israeli President Isaac Herzog will next week pay a state visit to Slovakia and Austria.

The trip will begin on Monday, 4 September, with Herzog arriving as the guest of the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová, and the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. During the visit, President Herzog will meet with the countries’ heads of governments, other senior officials, and leaders of the Jewish communities.

The President's visit takes place against the background of the ongoing close diplomatic relations and cooperation between the countries in the fight against terrorism and antisemitism, with an emphasis on the strategic relationship and desire to develop and promote relations in a range of other areas.

As part of the visit (September 4-5), Herzog will visit Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, where he will be received by President Zuzana Čaputová in a state ceremony at the Grassalkovich Palace, ahead of a bilateral diplomatic meeting. Later, the President will also hold a working meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Ľudovít Ódor, and meet with other senior officials.

The President will then go to meet with representatives of the Jewish community of Slovakia, and visit the grave of the renowned Rabbi Moses Schreiber (1762–1839), known as the Chatam Sofer, one of the greatest spiritual leaders of European Jewry.

Following his visit to Slovakia, Herzog will continue on to make a state visit to Vienna, the capital of Austria, where he will be received as the guest of President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen. At the beginning of his visit, President Herzog will be welcomed with a guard of honor at the Hofburg Palace.

Later, the President will hold a working meeting with the Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, and will meet with other senior officials and heads of the Jewish community.

At the conclusion of his visit, President Herzog will participate in an unveiling ceremony at the home of the founder of modern political Zionism, Theodor (Binyamin Ze'ev) Herzl (1860-1904), with the participation of the Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig; Austria's Federal Minister for the EU and Constitution at the Federal Chancellery of Austria, Karoline Edtstadler; and with the participation of the leadership of the World Zionist Organization.

The President will then make his way back to Israel.