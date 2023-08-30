In the Jewish Department of the ISA, a special project manager was appointed in order to recruit regional council leaders and Rabbis in order to keep young people away from violent acts against Palestinians, as reported this morning (Wednesday) in the newspaper Yedioth Ahronot.

In recent months, the department has been holding talks with influential parties in Judea and Samaria in order to try to reach agreements with the aim of stopping Jewish youth from committing violent crimes towards Palestinians.

There were two cases recently when the representatives of the ISA's counter-terrorism division initiated, in cooperation with prominent rabbis, a kind of arrangement, which helped the boys shorten their administrative detention and find a rehabilitative alternative for them.

"This is a significant deterrent tool, which in some cases even prevents the activists from being involved in murder and thus ending their lives in prison for life. As long as there are influential factors such as rabbis or educators who are willing to sponsor those boys, thus preventing them from continuing to act violently - the ISA will continue and there will be a dialogue with them that will allow them to find other alternatives to detention."