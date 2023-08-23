Activists of the Im Tirtzu organization came Wednesday morning to demonstrate in front of the house of the Supreme Court Chief Justice, Esther Hayut, in a protest against the decision to prevent organizations supporting the reform from joining the discussion on the reasonableness standard as an amicus curiae.

The protestors arrived at the scene with bandages on their mouths in protest against the court's alleged "gag order."

In the demonstration, the activists mentioned the Hayut's many conflicts of interest and wondered how the Civil Rights Association and the Israel Union for Environmental Defense were approved, but not right-wing organizations.

Matan Jerafi, head of the Tasks Department in the Im Tirtzu movement, said, "This is unimaginable suppression. At her will, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court opens the gates of the court to protest organizations and left-wing organizations, and at her will she locks the gates of the court to organizations that represent the right and shuts the mouths of millions of citizens."

"It is no longer possible to put up with the dictatorship of the Supreme Court!" Jerafi added.