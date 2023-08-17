Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili at the Israeli leader's office in the Kirya complex in Tel Aviv. The two first met privately and then held an expansive meeting.

The two leaders discussed strengthing the partnership between the nations in economic matters, tourism, medicine, defense, artificial intelligence, and more.

Garibashvili invited Netanyahu to visit his country, and the Israeli Prime Minister answered positively.

"Georgia and Israel have had very warm relations. Our connections go back 2,500 years, perhaps even 2,600 years, to the Jewish community in Georgia. We have many, many Jews who came from Georgia as a living bridge. I myself had the opportunity to visit Georgia," Netanyahu told his guest.

He added: "I know that we can bring our relations to even greater heights, and I welcome this opportunity to do this on your visit."

Also attending the meeting from the Israeli side were the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser, and the Israeli Ambassador to Georgia. Attending from the Georgian side were the Foreign Minister, the Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, and the Georgian Ambassador to Israel.