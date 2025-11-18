As part of her official and first visit to Israel since assuming her role, Georgia’s Foreign Minister, Maka Bochorishvili, arrived on Monday for a visit and prayer at the Western Wall.

She was received by Mrs. Yael Rabinowitz, the wife of the rabbi of the Western Wall, who explained to her the significance of this holy site to the Jewish people throughout the generations and thanked her on behalf of her husband, the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, for her visit and her support for Israel.

During the visit, the foreign minister toured the new Gateway to Heaven exhibit, recently opened to visitors at the Western Wall. She offered a personal prayer for her success and the success of her country, wrote a personal note which she placed between the stones of the Wall, and concluded by signing the visitors’ book: “An inspiring place, with the ability to bring hope and peace.”