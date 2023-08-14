Defense Minister Yoav Gallant this afternoon (Monday) defended IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi after Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, write that Halevi would be remembered as the "biggest failure" of any Chief of Staff.

"Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi is one of the most outstanding officers I have met in all my years in the IDF and in the security establishment - a brave, honest, matter-of-fact, cool-headed, thorough, and level-headed commander. Many citizens in the country owe their lives to him. The people of Israel are fortunate that in these difficult times, Chief of Staff Halevi commands the IDF," Minister Gallant stated.

Former Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar also defended Halevi, writing on his Twitter account "Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi is a worthy, moral and patriotic man and officer that any country would praise. He comes from among an excellent and dedicated professional rank that serves under the most failed, wretched, and destructive government in Israel's history. This is how he will be remembered. This is how they will be remembered."

Yoni Netanyahu shared and then deleted a post by right-wing journalist Erez Tadmor, who wrote: "Herzi Halevi, you are going to be blinded by the headlines in the newspapers."

"In the test of history, when the fog lifts and the dust settles, you, Mr. Halevi, will be remembered as the most failed and destructive Chief of Staff in the history of the IDF and the State of Israel," Tadmor added.