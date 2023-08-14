Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday shared a text opposing IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Israel Hayom reported.

The text was shared in a Telegram group with 13,000 members.

"Herzi Halevi, you are going to be blinded by the headlines in the newspapers," the post shared by Yair read.

"In the test of history, when the fog lifts and the dust settles, you, Mr. Halevi, will be remembered as the most failed and destructive Chief of Staff in the history of the IDF and the State of Israel,"

Yair Netanyahu later erased his post.