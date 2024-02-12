A resident of the "Noda Biyehuda" hilltop near Maaleh Amos in Gush Etzion on Monday morning noticed suspicious activity on the road leading to his neighborhood.

When he neared the scene, intending to investigate the matter, the man realized that he had fallen victim to a planned ambush: Five masked Bedouin from the Rashaida tribe attacked the Jew, who was unarmed, and began beating him repeatedly with clubs.

The Bedouin attackers also snatched the Jewish man's cellular phone, which he was using to attempt to film the attack, and smashed his glasses.

The resident, who is around 30 years old and has been identified as "Yonatan," recalled, "Five Bedouin jumped on me and began beating me with clubs, without warning. They came prepared for attack. They laid me on the ground and struck me again and again, on my back, legs, and chest."

"It was only by miracle that I managed to escape. When they saw that I had managed to run off they escaped the scene back to the nearby tent encampments."

IDF forces called to the scene began searching for the suspects, but thus far no arrests have been reported.

The victim was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, suffering a fracture to his arm and injuries to his back and limbs.