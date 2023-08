A shooting attack took place near the village of Umm Safa in the Binyamin region. Terrorists shot at a bus on route 468 that was traveling in the Neve Tsuf area.

There were no injuries in the incident, but minor damage was caused to the vehicle.

The driver reported the shooting to the security forces and, according to their instructions, continued his journey to the settlement of Ateret

The security forces began searches in an attempt to locate the shooters.