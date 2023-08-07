A senior official in the government said on Monday that the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is not on the agenda and that there is no possibility at all for such a move, Kan 11 News reported.

The official noted that as the Prime Minister said, the next step to be promoted as part of the judicial reform is changing the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee.

The official said there is a willingness on the part of the government for a significant compromise and there may even be a one-sided compromise if there is no dialogue but, he stressed, the goal is not to control all the appointments.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave an interview to Bloomberg in which he revealed the next step in the reform of the judicial system is to change the makeup of the Judicial Selection Committee.

“That’s basically what’s left — because other things I think we should not legislate,” Netanyahu said. Asked about his next move, he replied “it would probably be about the composition of the committee that elects judges.”

Netanyahu said he wanted to avoid extremes - either “the most activist judicial court on the planet” or a legislature that can “just knock out any decision that the court makes.”