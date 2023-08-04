In this week's Parsha, we encounter the renowned second paragraph of the "Shema" prayer—Parashat Ve'haya Eim Shamo'a—which includes the well-known commandment of Tefillin. Although we recite these words daily from an early age, the language used by Moshe raises intriguing questions.

Specifically, we ponder why Moshe emphasizes "wrapping" or "tying" the Tefillin on the hand using the word וקשרתם (Ukshartem). Curiously, when the commandment of Tefillin is initially introduced in Sefer Shemot, there is no mention of "tying."

Why this addition in the repetition of the commandment?

What's the profound meaning and significance behind the act of "tying" Tefillin?

Explore the deeper essence of Tefillin - why is this such an important Mitzvah that Am Yisrael has sacrificed lives in order to keep it throughout the generation - what unique message do they carry, which continues to resonate in our daily lives today and is incredibly important for our relationship with Hashem.