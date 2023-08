This week's Jerusalem Lights podcast is in honor of the ancient, unsung Biblical holiday of Tu B'Av, the fifteenth day of the month of Menachem Av, called by our sages "the happiest day of year."

What is the source of the great joy, and customs of matrimony, associated with this day?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share Torah wisdom and insights that illuminate the inspiring and revealing lessons of our sages for Tu B'Av, and for every day of the year.