Former US President Donald Trump on Friday walked onto the stage at a Des Moines, Iowa, campaign event to the tune of, "Only in America," from Brooks & Dunn's.

As he took the stage, the lyrics, "one could end up going to prison, one just might be president," played.

The song was not played specifically for Trump; Politico’s Natalie Allison noted that all of the GOP candidates at the event walked up to the same song.

According to HuffPost, Trump pumped his fist after the word, "prison," "but probably wasn’t hearing the words."

HuffPost has reached out to Trump’s camp for comment, the site added.