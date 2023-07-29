Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday spoke at a dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, claiming that he is the only candidate who can save America, Newsmax reported.

During the Lincoln Day Dinner, Trump said, "Together we will crush crooked Joe Biden, the most crooked president in the history of our country by far and also grossly incompetent. He doesn't know what he's doing. He's destroying our country."

"We will win the election big and we will make America great again."

He added, "Unlike the establishment globalists in this race, I have been an unwavering warrior for Iowa ethanol, and I will remain your ethanol champion; very important to your economy."

Blasting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also a presidential hopeful, Trump added, "Ron DeSanctus has aggressively fought against ethanol, which I think would be devastating for Iowa. He fights against it all the time."

Newsmax added that Trump also claimed that during his term, the US had the greatest economy "in the history of the world," and that he did more to secure the US border than any other president.

Noting his SCOTUS picks and the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, he said, "Remember, the Democrats are the radicals on this issue because they're willing to kill babies in their fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth month."

"And they're willing to kill babies even after birth. They are extremists.

"They are the radicals," he emphasized, stressing that, "Politicians running for office cannot allow this to happen and cannot allow them to get away with what they do. They try to politicize that issue. We did a phenomenal thing for our country and for life."