MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Yisrael Beytenu party, slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming that he is "dangerous" to the State of Israel.

Speaking on Channel 12's "Meet the Press" program, Liberman said, "The country is in danger. I think that the immediate and most concrete danger to Israel's existence is Benjamin Netanyahu. I saw four letters that the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate sent to the Prime Minister. This is unprecedented."

"I am looking at what has happened in the past few months. They built a new town, Neve Nasrallah over there in the north, we saw terrorists from Hezbollah besieging the fence."

Netanyahu also is unfit to serve in his position, Liberman claimed.

"Netanyahu's functioning is impaired; he is already unable, from a medical perspective, to withstand the pressures which are required of a prime minister. He had good periods - not now," Liberman said.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu received a pacemaker. The hospital has clarified that his heart is healthy.