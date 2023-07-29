House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pointed to President Joe Biden when asked on Friday about the additional charges filed against former President Donald Trump in the case alleging mishandling of classified documents.

McCarthy questioned why Biden had classified documents from his time as a senator and why the president hasn’t been indicted, but would not engage on the new charges that Trump is facing.

“What concerns me is you have a sitting president that has a situation like this, but even worse, that had documents, but nothing’s happened,” McCarthy told CNN. “The president, when he was a senator, he took a document. How many years is that and there’s been no prosecution?”

His comments come a day after Special counsel Jack Smith brought additional charges against the former president in the Mar-a-Lago case.

In the updated indictment, prosecutors allege that two Trump employees – aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira – attempted to delete security camera footage at the resort after the Justice Department issued a subpoena for it.

Trump, who already faced 37 criminal charges in the case to which he pleaded not guilty, was charged with an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two additional obstruction counts.

“This is why everybody sits back and says, ‘What are these two, two tiers of justice right?’ And then you look, anything when it comes to the Biden Inc. family, they get a whole different treatment,” McCarthy said on Friday.

Pressed on the difference between the obstruction charges and the allegations of mishandling documents, McCarthy said, “it’s not two different issues. How has one keep being indicted and another not?”

