Southern Command Chief Yaniv Asor decided to terminate Brigadier General (Res.) Erez Wiener's reserve service due to a serious information security violation of having lost classified documents from the Southern Command.

The decision was made with the backing of the Chief of Staff, who emphasized the importance of maintaining information security in the IDF.

An IDF spokesperson stated that "the Southern Command Chief wishes to thank Brigadier General (Res.) Wiener for many years of service and volunteerism, particularly for his significant contribution during the last seventeen months of fighting in the Swords of Iron war, in which he worked day and night for the security of the State of Israel."

Wiener, a senior officer (Res.) in the Southern Command, issued classified documents and lost them in an office building in Ramat Gan. A civilian who found the documents handed them over to security officials, which led to the discovery of the incident.

At this stage, no investigation has been opened regarding the matter, and the army intends to be satisfied with the decision to terminate Wiener's reserve service and not to take further action.