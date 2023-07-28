Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not end his 2024 presidential campaign if he is convicted and sentenced on the various charges against him.

Speaking to conservative radio host John Fredericks, Trump denied wrongdoing in his handling of security tapes sought by federal investigators, after prosecutors added new charges in the case, alleging he ordered employees at his Florida resort to delete the videos.

Trump told Fredericks that he believed he was not required to hand over security tapes from his Mar-a-Lago resort but did so anyway.

"These were security tapes. We handed them over to them. ... I'm not even sure what they're saying," he said.

Asked if being sentenced would stop his presidential campaign, Trump stated, “Not at all. There’s nothing in the Constitution to say that it could.”

“And even the radical left crazies are saying not at all, that wouldn’t stop (me) — and it wouldn’t stop me either. These people are sick. What they are doing is absolutely horrible,” he added.

The updated grand jury indictment announced on Thursday also adds another defendant to the classified documents case, identified as Carlos De Oliveira.

De Oliveira was the maintenance worker who allegedly helped Trump aide Walt Nauta move boxes of classified documents around Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department first subpoenaed Trump for classified documents last May.

Trump recently pleaded not guilty to charges on 37 counts in the classified documents case.

