The Director of the Ministry of Education, Brigadier General Assaf Tsalel, informed the Minister of Education of his decision to leave his position in the Ministry due to the judicial reform.

The position of Acting Director will be taken by Jerusalem District Director Meir Shimoni, "who is a valued and professional educator with decades of experience in the Ministry of Education," said Education Minister Kisch.

Shimoni will take up the position immediately, with an orderly overlap with the outgoing Director.

Tsalel said: "I have never belonged to one side or the other and I do not choose a side even today. The education system is state-owned and must be kept as such. It must be taken now, recalculated and also used to work to bridge the rifts. I appeal to all the dear educators - I am proud of you And I admire your work. Continue in your professional role and fulfill your great responsibility."

"As a public representative," he continued, "I wish to take responsibility and leave my position. The rift we have reached does not allow me to continue to exercise my responsibility properly, and as a result, I informed the Minister of Education of my decision to finish my position in the ministry."

He praised Minister Kisch: "I thank Minister Yoav Kisch for the opportunity, the true and sincere friendship and partnership, I strongly believe in the work plan that we put together for the coming years and am convinced that the minister knew how to lead the vital system, which he loves so much and works for, to even better places in the future the road".

At the end he said: "As a pilot, I will continue to fly and serve in the IDF with my head held high, because this is the meaning of the sentence - 'I have no other country even if my land is on fire.'"

Minister Kisch responded: "I thank Assaf for carrying out his duties in a professional and dedicated manner, while emphasizing the welfare of Israeli students and the assessments for the beginning of the school year. I wish him great success in whatever he turns to. The ministry continues its extensive activities for assessments for the beginning of the school year, with the cooperation of all the involved parties on the subject."