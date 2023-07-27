9 years after the kidnapping of the three teenagers Naftali Fraenkel, Gilad Shaer, and Eyal Yifrah, Minister of Education Yoav Kisch is promoting the Unity Day initiative as legisl;ation in their memory.

Since 2015, the initiative has been noted in the President's House as a commemorative project out of the desire to preserve and establish the sense of unity in Israeli society. The need to bring hearts together and connect different populations, sectors and groups in Israeli society arose.

Today (Thursday), Tisha B'av, Minister of Education Yoav Kisch submitted a memorandum of law with the aim of promoting legislation to mark National Unity Day in Israel. The issue is being promoted together with Knesset members Hili Tropper (National Unity) and Avraham Bezalel (Shas) who submitted a private bill on the issue.

Unity Day will be celebrated in various places including Cabinet meetings, the President's House, the IDF, youth departments in the local authorities, youth organizations, youth movements and in the education system.

Celebrating Unity Day in the education system is an educational move designed to foster unity and solidarity in Israeli society, both in a unique activity on the day itself and in ongoing educational activities throughout the year. The education system leads educational processes to strengthen solidarity and social cohesion throughout the year in general and on Unity Day in particular.