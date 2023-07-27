Coalition chairman MK Ofir Katz on Wednesday evening criticized President Isaac Herzog over the statement he issued ahead of the fast of Tisha B'Av.

"The President's statement is particularly unfortunate. Instead of conveying a message of reconciliation and joining the coalition's call for a return to negotiations, he points an accusing finger and ignores the fact that the leaders of the opposition acted irresponsibly when they blew up the talks under the pressure of the protest, and cancels the significant efforts and far-reaching compromises made by the coalition. Sad," wrote Katz.

Herzog had written in his statement, "As one who thought that an agreement was possible and worked with all his might around the clock to help, to bridge, to compromise, to lend a hand, and to place ladders to help everyone come down from the tree - I am very disappointed."

"In recent months I have warned about this moment. I begged for them to listen, to reach out, and for responsibility. I spoke about two camps in Israel standing opposite each other, about the potential for violence, about the polarization that will tear us apart, about the social, economic, and security damage, and about our enemies from far and near, who rub their hands with glee and hatch plots against us. Today there is no doubt - the challenge is greater than ever," he continued.

He placed responsibility for leading the efforts for compromise on the Prime Minister and the coalition. "As I have emphasized before, greater – even if not sole – responsibility to find solutions that will benefit the state and society as a whole will always be with those who have the power and the reins of government in their hands. This is how democracy works. I expect to see very soon the words of reassurance turn into actions and the messages of reaching out reflected in a tangible and binding work plan. We must all understand the challenge and the fateful consequences."

"At this difficult time, when so much is at stake, I appeal to everyone – the elected representatives and officials, leaders of public opinion, the media, and the entire Israeli public in all its beautiful diversity and with its multitude of beliefs and opinions – and I plead: even at this moment of heightened pain, we must maintain the boundaries of debate and avoid violence and irreparable steps. We must imagine our common lives here together, in forty, fifty, and a hundred years, and how each action will impact our children and grandchildren and the bridges between us," wrote Herzog.

The President also issued a call against refusal to serve. "I call our brothers and sisters in all units of the IDF reserves and volunteers – patriots to their cores, those who love the people and the country, and I say: I love you profoundly, and I admire your dedication, sacrifice, and deeply felt pain and concern. You are truly the best of the best. But at the same time, I am anxious the security of Israel would be harmed by the very threat not to volunteer or report for service, and even more so by their implementation. Please consider every move again and again. I trust you to keep the State of Israel stable and safe. After all, it has always been and forever will be the home of all of us, your home, your children's, and your families' home too."