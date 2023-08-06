During a political conference in Afula, northern Israel, a protester spat at Coalition Chairman MK Ofir Katz. The protester threatened: "We'll put you in front of a firing squad."

A complaint was submitted to the police.

Channel 13 reported that the Shin Bet is warning of a worrying rise in threats and incitement against Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

According to the report, as part of a Shin Bet situational assessment, a connection was found between the rise in cases of incitement and remarks by ministers and coalition members against the judicial branch and judicial bodies.

Senior law enforcement sources were cited, saying: "The day is not far when someone will try to spill blood - instead of trying to calm things down, the ministers and coalition members are doing the exact opposite and are making extreme and dangerous remarks."