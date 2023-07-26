My sisters and brothers.

As we stand on the eve of Tisha B'Av – when we remember our national destruction - I want to appeal to you from the bottom of my heart.

We are in the midst of extremely difficult times. I see the pictures and hear the voices, in the streets, in the Knesset, and on social media. I see many Israelis, who care so deeply, who are so dedicated, who are filled with immense pain, frustration, and deep and real anxiety over what is happening – and what is yet to happen. I see clearly and listen closely, and those heartfelt feelings are truly heart-rending.

In all honesty, over the past few days, I, too, have woken up with a deep feeling of frustration and a heavy sense of crisis. I am also in a turmoil of emotions. I am also hurting, and I am also angry.

As one who thought that an agreement was possible and worked with all his might around the clock to help, to bridge, to compromise, to lend a hand, and to place ladders to help everyone come down from the tree - I am very disappointed.

In recent months I have warned about this moment. I begged for them to listen, to reach out, and for responsibility. I spoke about two camps in Israel standing opposite each other, about the potential for violence, about the polarization that will tear us apart, about the social, economic, and security damage, and about our enemies from far and near, who rub their hands with glee and hatch plots against us. Today there is no doubt - the challenge is greater than ever.

These are indeed difficult moments, but with all the pain, frustration, and the maelstrom of emotions, I am more determined than ever and not ready to give up and lose hope. Even if there is the slightest chance, my team and I will continue and work in every possible way to break down barriers and build bridges. There is no more important task and no higher mission for me - as President and as a citizen - than healing and reuniting the people and safeguarding the State of Israel and our democracy.

Just a week ago, I stated before the United States Congress that I believe in the strength of Israeli democracy and pledged to protect and preserve it at all costs. I stand behind every word and insist that democracy is deeply embedded in the Israeli DNA.

As I have emphasized before, greater – even if not sole – responsibility to find solutions that will benefit the state and society as a whole will always be with those who have the power and the reins of government in their hands. This is how democracy works. I expect to see very soon the words of reassurance turn into actions and the messages of reaching out reflected in a tangible and binding work plan. We must all understand the challenge and the fateful consequences.

At this difficult time, when so much is at stake, I appeal to everyone – the elected representatives and officials, leaders of public opinion, the media, and the entire Israeli public in all its beautiful diversity and with its multitude of beliefs and opinions – and I plead: even at this moment of heightened pain, we must maintain the boundaries of debate and avoid violence and irreparable steps. We must imagine our common lives here together, in forty, fifty, and a hundred years, and how each action will impact our children and grandchildren and the bridges between us.

I call our brothers and sisters in all units of the IDF reserves and volunteers – patriots to their cores, those who love the people and the country, and I say: I love you profoundly, and I admire your dedication, sacrifice, and deeply felt pain and concern. You are truly the best of the best. But at the same time, I am anxious the security of Israel would be harmed by the very threat not to volunteer or report for service, and even more so by their implementation. Please consider every move again and again. I trust you to keep the State of Israel stable and safe. After all, it has always been and forever will be the home of all of us, your home, your children's, and your families' home too.

We are on the eve of Tisha B'av, and the echoes of history are crying out: it is the time for restraint, it is the time for responsibility, it is the time to vigilantly guard the supreme commandment there can be no civil war. I believe in us. I believe that by working together, we can turn Tisha B'Av – with our own hands and in the spirit of the words of the prophet – into a day of comfort. If only we fulfill what is written at the end of his prophecy: “to love peace and truth”.