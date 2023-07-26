The Likud party this evening (Wednesday) distanced itself from a bill submitted by coalition MKs that would reduce the powers of the attorney general by transferring the authority to prosecute members of the Cabinet to the state attorney.

In Israel, attorneys general wield enormous power. Unlike in the US, where each president may appoint their own attorneys general, the attorney general in Israel, serves for a six-year term regardless of any change in government. In addition, the opinions of the attorney general are considered legally binding, giving the attorney general an effective veto power over the actions of the government. The attorney general is also the government's representative in cases before the Supreme Court, but has the ability to refuse to represent the State's position.

The bill states that since the attorney general works closely with the cabinet and its ministers, he or she may have a conflict of interest when faced with the prospect of charging and prosecuting a minister, and therefore the authority over such prosecutions should be transferred to the State Attorney.

Eleven MKs cosponsored the bill, which, if passed, would only take effect after the next Knesset elections.

Following the reports of the bill's submission, Likud MK Eli Dallal clarified that the publication of the bill on the Knesset's website was a "technical matter" and that the party did not intend to advance the legislation in the near future.

According to MK Dallal, the bill was originally submitted several months ago.

The Likud party further stated that the bill was “not coordinated with the leaders of the coalition, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not a partner to it."

“Such bills will not be advanced without the approval of the coalition leaders and this is not on the agenda," the party added.